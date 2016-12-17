Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in UnZip

Name : unzip

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 6.0

Release : 31.fc25

URL : http://www.info-zip.org/UnZip.html

Summary : A utility for unpacking zip files

Description :

The unzip utility is used to list, test, or extract files from a zip

archive. Zip archives are commonly found on MS-DOS systems. The zip

utility, included in the zip package, creates zip archives. Zip and

unzip are both compatible with archives created by PKWARE(R)'s PKZIP

for MS-DOS, but the programs' options and default behaviors do differ

in some respects.



Install the unzip package if you need to list, test or extract files from

a zip archive.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-9844

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1404283 - CVE-2016-9844 unzip: methbuf[] buffer overflow in

zipinfo's zi_short() [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404283

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade unzip' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

