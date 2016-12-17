Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3737-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 16, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : php5

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9935



Several vulnerabilities were found in PHP, a general-purpose scripting

language commonly used for web application development.



The vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading PHP to the new upstream

version 5.6.29, which includes additional bug fixes. Please refer to the

upstream changelog for more information:



https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.29



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.6.29+dfsg-0+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

