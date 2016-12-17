|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3737-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 16, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : php5
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9935
Several vulnerabilities were found in PHP, a general-purpose scripting
language commonly used for web application development.
The vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading PHP to the new upstream
version 5.6.29, which includes additional bug fixes. Please refer to the
upstream changelog for more information:
https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.29
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.6.29+dfsg-0+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
