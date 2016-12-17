Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gd
ID: FEDORA-2016-e45a7e7b13
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 17. Dezember 2016, 00:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8670

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : gd
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.2.3
Release     : 5.fc24
URL         : http://libgd.github.io/
Summary     : A graphics library for quick creation of PNG or JPEG images
Description :
The gd graphics library allows your code to quickly draw images
complete with lines, arcs, text, multiple colors, cut and paste from
other images, and flood fills, and to write out the result as a PNG or
JPEG file. This is particularly useful in Web applications, where PNG
and JPEG are two of the formats accepted for inline images by most
browsers. Note that gd is not a paint program.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- Security fix for CVE-2016-8670 - Security fix for CVE-2016-6911 - Security
 fix
for CVE-2016-7568  - For Fedora 26 disabled two tests - they are failing
 because
of freetype 2.7 (https://github.com/libgd/libgd/issues/302,
https://github.com/libgd/libgd/issues/217)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380450 - CVE-2016-7568 gd, php: Integer overflow in
 gdImageWebpCtx
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380450
  [ 2 ] Bug #1388787 - CVE-2016-6911 gd, php: Missing check for OOB read in
 dynamicGetbuf()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388787
  [ 3 ] Bug #1391068 - CVE-2016-8670 gd, php: Stack based buffer overflow in
 dynamicGetbuf
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1391068
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
