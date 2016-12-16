Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in UnZip
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in UnZip
ID: FEDORA-2016-80a2fba8aa
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 23:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9844

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : unzip
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 6.0
Release     : 31.fc24
URL         : http://www.info-zip.org/UnZip.html
Summary     : A utility for unpacking zip files
Description :
The unzip utility is used to list, test, or extract files from a zip
archive.  Zip archives are commonly found on MS-DOS systems.  The zip
utility, included in the zip package, creates zip archives.  Zip and
unzip are both compatible with archives created by PKWARE(R)'s PKZIP
for MS-DOS, but the programs' options and default behaviors do differ
in some respects.

Install the unzip package if you need to list, test or extract files from
a zip archive.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-9844
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1404283 - CVE-2016-9844 unzip: methbuf[] buffer overflow in
 zipinfo's zi_short() [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404283
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade unzip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« er­schie­nen

12
Flash Play­er 24 Beta er­schie­nen

6
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.6 ver­öf­fent­licht

14
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 16.12.0 er­schie­nen

4
Nvi­dia ak­tua­li­siert Trei­ber

5
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7 jetzt nach FIPS 140-2 zer­ti­fi­ziert

6
Sof­tMa­ker star­tet »Load and Help 2016«

0
Ku­ber­ne­tes 1.5 kommt bes­ser mit zu­stands­be­haf­te­ten Con­tai­nern zu­recht

0
Open Book: »Werk­zeug­kas­ten Freie Soft­ware« vor­ge­stellt

1
Krita 3.1 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung