|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in UnZip
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in UnZip
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-80a2fba8aa
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 23:57
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9844
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : unzip
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 6.0
Release : 31.fc24
URL : http://www.info-zip.org/UnZip.html
Summary : A utility for unpacking zip files
Description :
The unzip utility is used to list, test, or extract files from a zip
archive. Zip archives are commonly found on MS-DOS systems. The zip
utility, included in the zip package, creates zip archives. Zip and
unzip are both compatible with archives created by PKWARE(R)'s PKZIP
for MS-DOS, but the programs' options and default behaviors do differ
in some respects.
Install the unzip package if you need to list, test or extract files from
a zip archive.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-9844
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1404283 - CVE-2016-9844 unzip: methbuf[] buffer overflow in
zipinfo's zi_short() [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404283
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade unzip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|