Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in perl-DBD-MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-bf6c3ea62c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Sa, 17. Dezember 2016, 08:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1251
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1249

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : perl-DBD-MySQL
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 4.033
Release     : 4.fc23
URL         : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/
Summary     : A MySQL interface for Perl
Description :
DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In
other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language
and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database
management system.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This release fixes CVE-2016-1249 (out-of-bound read when using server-side
prepared statements) and CVE-2016-1251 vulnerability (a use after free when
using prepared statements).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395591 - CVE-2016-1249 perl-DBD-MySQL: Out-of-bounds read when
 using server-side prepared statement support
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395591
  [ 2 ] Bug #1399580 - CVE-2016-1251 perl-DBD-MySQL: Use after free when using
 prepared statements
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399580
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
