Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in perl-DBD-MySQL

Name : perl-DBD-MySQL Product : Fedora 23 Version : 4.033 Release : 4.fc23 URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/ Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl Description : DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database management system.
This release fixes CVE-2016-1249 (out-of-bound read when using server-side prepared statements) and CVE-2016-1251 vulnerability (a use after free when using prepared statements). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: