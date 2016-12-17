Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Go
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Go
ID: FEDORA-2016-7eea952041
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Sa, 17. Dezember 2016, 08:40
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401985

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : golang
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 1.5.4
Release     : 5.fc23
URL         : http://golang.org/
Summary     : The Go Programming Language
Description :
The Go Programming Language.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for BZ#1401985
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1401985 - golang: net/http: multipart ReadForm close file after copy
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401985
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade golang' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
