Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3156-2

December 17, 2016



apt regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



USN-3156-1 introduced a regression in unattended-upgrades that may require

manual intervention to repair.



Software Description:

- apt: Advanced front-end for dpkg



Details:



USN-3156-1 fixed vulnerabilities in APT. It also caused a bug in

unattended-upgrades on that may require manual intervention to repair.



Users on Ubuntu 16.10 should run the following commands at a

terminal:



sudo dpkg --configure --pending

sudo apt-get -f install



This update fixes the problem.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Jann Horn discovered that APT incorrectly handled InRelease files.

If a remote attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack,

this flaw could potentially be used to install altered packages.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

apt 1.3.3



After a standard system update you should run the following commands

to make all the necessary changes:

sudo dpkg --configure --pending

sudo apt-get -f install



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1649959



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.3.3





