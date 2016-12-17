Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3156-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Sa, 17. Dezember 2016, 08:42
Referenzen: Keine Angabe
Update von: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT

Originalnachricht

 

--===============5100909871328099772==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha1;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="82I3+IH0IqGh5yIs"
Content-Disposition: inline


--82I3+IH0IqGh5yIs
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3156-2
December 17, 2016

apt regression
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

USN-3156-1 introduced a regression in unattended-upgrades that may require
manual intervention to repair.

Software Description:
- apt: Advanced front-end for dpkg

Details:

USN-3156-1 fixed vulnerabilities in APT. It also caused a bug in
unattended-upgrades on that may require manual intervention to repair.

Users on Ubuntu 16.10 should run the following commands at a
terminal:

sudo dpkg --configure --pending
sudo apt-get -f install

This update fixes the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Jann Horn discovered that APT incorrectly handled InRelease files.
 If a remote attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack,
 this flaw could potentially be used to install altered packages.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  apt                             1.3.3

After a standard system update you should run the following commands
to make all the necessary changes:
sudo dpkg --configure --pending
sudo apt-get -f install

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1649959

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.3.3


--82I3+IH0IqGh5yIs
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJYVKM2AAoJEPMhclmdjS6Xs8AIAKM4r1AeRDLWst40NPa9VYme
r0Dt9HVfD5D1AonfvvdAyd0X3Fe3fTtrdEUZ0ps+vlZDQHrcpR9qkdHXC5Ja40aI
sUcbU1kHdxREY0lr98uA1FMelOFtlW4h0XYHyORlXji1fu3PcmWsgTTZ5Y1ae3C0
lLOoZeLCyg6nqsVDsHk7aE0UD+S34DCar0j5Y915VA9fluNfWRdc/EgFWJ2cYGJm
MeFumham0l4/yjioKQrjHWqZhnJw6aHgyyD0nuzaS2O3M7w079OYBAqorD7DZrh1
KHGaJ+3TS5w9b0Wi8iwar/q/7msgf7sjxzZWELthKRU7yBfApQx/8T9eWMf4I1o=
=yGV9
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--82I3+IH0IqGh5yIs--


--===============5100909871328099772==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============5100909871328099772==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« er­schie­nen

14
Flash Play­er 24 Beta er­schie­nen

7
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.6 ver­öf­fent­licht

15
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 16.12.0 er­schie­nen

6
Nvi­dia ak­tua­li­siert Trei­ber

7
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7 jetzt nach FIPS 140-2 zer­ti­fi­ziert

6
Sof­tMa­ker star­tet »Load and Help 2016«

0
Ku­ber­ne­tes 1.5 kommt bes­ser mit zu­stands­be­haf­te­ten Con­tai­nern zu­recht

0
Open Book: »Werk­zeug­kas­ten Freie Soft­ware« vor­ge­stellt

1
Krita 3.1 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung