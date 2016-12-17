|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3156-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Sa, 17. Dezember 2016, 08:42
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3156-2
December 17, 2016
apt regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
USN-3156-1 introduced a regression in unattended-upgrades that may require
manual intervention to repair.
Software Description:
- apt: Advanced front-end for dpkg
Details:
USN-3156-1 fixed vulnerabilities in APT. It also caused a bug in
unattended-upgrades on that may require manual intervention to repair.
Users on Ubuntu 16.10 should run the following commands at a
terminal:
sudo dpkg --configure --pending
sudo apt-get -f install
This update fixes the problem.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Jann Horn discovered that APT incorrectly handled InRelease files.
If a remote attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack,
this flaw could potentially be used to install altered packages.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
apt 1.3.3
After a standard system update you should run the following commands
to make all the necessary changes:
sudo dpkg --configure --pending
sudo apt-get -f install
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1649959
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.3.3
|
|