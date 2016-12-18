|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat7
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in tomcat7
|ID:
|DSA-3738-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 18. Dezember 2016, 12:54
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : tomcat7
CVE ID : CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-8735 CVE-2016-9774 CVE-2016-9775
Debian Bug : 802312 845385 845393
Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in the Tomcat
servlet and JSP engine, as well as in its Debian-specific maintainer
scripts. Those flaws allowed for privilege escalation, information
disclosure, and remote code execution.
As part of this update, several regressions stemming from incomplete
fixes for previous vulnerabilities were also fixed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.0.56-3+deb8u6.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 7.0.72-3.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.
|
|