Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat8

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3739-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 18, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : tomcat8

CVE ID : CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-8735 CVE-2016-9774 CVE-2016-9775

Debian Bug : 802312 845385 845393



Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in the Tomcat

servlet and JSP engine, as well as in its Debian-specific maintainer

scripts. Those flaws allowed for privilege escalation, information

disclosure, and remote code execution.



As part of this update, several regressions stemming from incomplete

fixes for previous vulnerabilities were also fixed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 8.0.14-1+deb8u5.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these

problems have been fixed in version 8.5.8-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.



