Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-cc2916dcf4
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mo, 19. Dezember 2016, 07:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9913
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9818
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9816
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9815
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9817
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9921
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9915
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9922
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9637
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9914
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9916
Originalnachricht
Name : xen
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 4.5.5
Release : 5.fc23
URL : http://xen.org/
Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
Update Information:
ARM guests may induce host asynchronous abort [XSA-201, CVE-2016-9815,
CVE-2016-9816, CVE-2016-9817, CVE-2016-9818] (#1399747) qemu: Divide by zero
vulnerability in cirrus_do_copy (#1399055) [CVE-2016-9921, CVE-2016-9922] Qemu:
9pfs: memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks (#1402278) qemu ioport array
overflow [XSA-199, CVE-2016-9637]
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1399746 - CVE-2016-9815 CVE-2016-9816 CVE-2016-9817 CVE-2016-9818
xsa201 xen: ARM guests may induce host asynchronous abort (XSA-201)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399746
[ 2 ] Bug #1334398 - CVE-2016-9921 CVE-2016-9922 Qemu: display: cirrus_vga: a
divide by zero in cirrus_do_copy
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1334398
[ 3 ] Bug #1402276 - CVE-2016-9913 CVE-2016-9914 CVE-2016-9915 CVE-2016-9916
Qemu: 9pfs: memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402276
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
