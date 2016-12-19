Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 4.5.5

Release : 5.fc23

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



ARM guests may induce host asynchronous abort [XSA-201, CVE-2016-9815,

CVE-2016-9816, CVE-2016-9817, CVE-2016-9818] (#1399747) qemu: Divide by zero

vulnerability in cirrus_do_copy (#1399055) [CVE-2016-9921, CVE-2016-9922] Qemu:

9pfs: memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks (#1402278) qemu ioport array

overflow [XSA-199, CVE-2016-9637]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1399746 - CVE-2016-9815 CVE-2016-9816 CVE-2016-9817 CVE-2016-9818

xsa201 xen: ARM guests may induce host asynchronous abort (XSA-201)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399746

[ 2 ] Bug #1334398 - CVE-2016-9921 CVE-2016-9922 Qemu: display: cirrus_vga: a

divide by zero in cirrus_do_copy

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1334398

[ 3 ] Bug #1402276 - CVE-2016-9913 CVE-2016-9914 CVE-2016-9915 CVE-2016-9916

Qemu: 9pfs: memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402276

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

