Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3740-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 19, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : samba

CVE ID : CVE-2016-2119 CVE-2016-2123 CVE-2016-2125 CVE-2016-2126

Debian Bug : 830195



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Samba, a SMB/CIFS file,

print, and login server for Unix. The Common Vulnerabilities and

Exposures project identifies the following issues:



CVE-2016-2119



Stefan Metzmacher discovered that client-side SMB2/3 required

signing can be downgraded, allowing a man-in-the-middle attacker to

impersonate a server being connected to by Samba, and return

malicious results.



CVE-2016-2123



Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative and Frederic Besler discovered

that the routine ndr_pull_dnsp_name, used to parse data from the

Samba Active Directory ldb database, contains an integer overflow

flaw, leading to an attacker-controlled memory overwrite. An

authenticated user can take advantage of this flaw for remote

privilege escalation.



CVE-2016-2125



Simo Sorce of Red Hat discovered that the Samba client code always

requests a forwardable ticket when using Kerberos authentication. A

target server, which must be in the current or trusted domain/realm,

is given a valid general purpose Kerberos "Ticket Granting Ticket"

(TGT), which can be used to fully impersonate the authenticated user

or service.



CVE-2016-2126



Volker Lendecke discovered several flaws in the Kerberos PAC

validation. A remote, authenticated, attacker can cause the winbindd

process to crash using a legitimate Kerberos ticket due to incorrect

handling of the PAC checksum. A local service with access to the

winbindd privileged pipe can cause winbindd to cache elevated access

permissions.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 2:4.2.14+dfsg-0+deb8u2. In addition, this update contains

several changes originally targeted for the upcoming jessie point

release.



We recommend that you upgrade your samba packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

