Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba



--===============7200621542492041208==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="OXfL5xGRrasGEqWY"

Content-Disposition: inline





--OXfL5xGRrasGEqWY

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3158-1

December 19, 2016



samba vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Samba.



Software Description:

- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix



Details:



Frederic Besler and others discovered that the ndr_pull_dnsp_nam

function in Samba contained an integer overflow. An authenticated

attacker could use this to gain administrative privileges. This issue

only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-2123)



Simo Sorce discovered that that Samba clients always requested

a forwardable ticket when using Kerberos authentication. An

attacker could use this to impersonate an authenticated user or

service. (CVE-2016-2125)



Volker Lendecke discovered that Kerberos PAC validation implementation

in Samba contained multiple vulnerabilities. An authenticated attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service or gain administrative

privileges. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04

LTS, and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-2126)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libsmbclient 2:4.4.5+dfsg-2ubuntu5.2

samba 2:4.4.5+dfsg-2ubuntu5.2

winbind 2:4.4.5+dfsg-2ubuntu5.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libsmbclient 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

winbind 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libsmbclient 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.4

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.4

winbind 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.4



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libsmbclient 2:3.6.25-0ubuntu0.12.04.5

samba 2:3.6.25-0ubuntu0.12.04.5



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3158-1

CVE-2016-2123, CVE-2016-2125, CVE-2016-2126



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.4.5+dfsg-2ubuntu5.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:3.6.25-0ubuntu0.12.04.5





--OXfL5xGRrasGEqWY

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYWD5nAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0g3cP/1Tm2+q1jrED/SavEC3EuyCE

AT5htgMk0913iuK8wUTs3CpOZF71HmC2qiwVVK2Mi/rDvXEHdxoQDORrMAxwGsxt

zd4l4WpXZJDaEJWc9E1oEjuLSsVYw+vjXQ02WCMTvK47muWYLT0Eo0h2opP2HQps

4ddIDTaVxLDYkWfj6NsaN/0Xx9IONrP1w0B4Es3hCOVe4eviKqJxkzC6h6H/ufmq

YkEGLBoNfSb+ZMvTV810Oul1jCe1jh3LmWiegVPGdrnmjL5rdAvdNuRDyCOzK+DE

K26aRfEDQf4LM8KbRCpYGbnx56ogSETw7QTIXujHxhxVWYLpNsGpkSKTpPj5FF5M

9VqI5pIwkfNU1MQQOtXhV4hOBa9R3tjV2tXkFsrFxSY45EuIFACo4t/qbWaMGkEJ

uw58mQUlXL2JFIBojxoyR+31fkTC7PcZmCy0MWYUKQsqtrr9r+coteS7/3ZvYVd0

TrmrS/Vk7rEXXIs9zBgZyLqAiW12sMKvqUCMpsIuT+2EaFXobZ/72ncxcdJK9ZW3

epvwVNHMZbnHe/gM3L8Aj192fYITYdb3iaknPirAI268BwIUCcMqBa09UhyLIZSK

RZ/utVHQluHTMCSSnVUnEa7ABtYPQecudCc0mltBuK2wQvF1bHcIdT4MEiFeqIIm

SIZ1Bk3xfELD1SOWKosh

=IRiI

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--OXfL5xGRrasGEqWY--





--===============7200621542492041208==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============7200621542492041208==--

