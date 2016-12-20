Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in game-music-emu

Name : game-music-emu

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.6.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://bitbucket.org/mpyne/game-music-emu/wiki/Home

Summary : Video game music file emulation/playback library

Description :

Game_Music_Emu is a collection of video game music file emulators that support

the following formats and systems:



* AY ZX Spectrum/Amstrad CPC

* GBS Nintendo Game Boy

* GYM Sega Genesis/Mega Drive

* HES NEC TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine

* KSS MSX Home Computer/other Z80 systems (doesn't support FM sound)

* NSF/NSFE Nintendo NES/Famicom (with VRC 6, Namco 106, and FME-7 sound)

* SAP Atari systems using POKEY sound chip

* SPC Super Nintendo/Super Famicom

* VGM/VGZ Sega Master System/Mark III, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive,BBC Micro



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,

CVE-2016-9961

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1405406 - 0day in game-music-emu (CVE-2016-9959)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405406

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade game-music-emu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

