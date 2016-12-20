|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-ca1d1e1dc1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 06:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7030
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : freeipa
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.4.3
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.freeipa.org/
Summary : The Identity, Policy and Audit system
Description :
IPA is an integrated solution to provide centrally managed Identity (users,
hosts, services), Authentication (SSO, 2FA), and Authorization
(host access control, SELinux user roles, services). The solution provides
features for further integration with Linux based clients (SUDO, automount)
and integration with Active Directory based infrastructures (Trusts).
Update Information:
Rebase to upstream 4.4.3: http://www.freeipa.org/page/Releases/4.4.3 ---- -
Fixes 1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in
certprofile-
mod - Fixes 1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized services
by abusing password policy
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in
certprofile-mod
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395311
[ 2 ] Bug #1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized
services by abusing password policy
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370493
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade freeipa' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
