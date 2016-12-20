Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA

Name : freeipa

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.4.3

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.freeipa.org/

Summary : The Identity, Policy and Audit system

Description :

IPA is an integrated solution to provide centrally managed Identity (users,

hosts, services), Authentication (SSO, 2FA), and Authorization

(host access control, SELinux user roles, services). The solution provides

features for further integration with Linux based clients (SUDO, automount)

and integration with Active Directory based infrastructures (Trusts).



Rebase to upstream 4.4.3: http://www.freeipa.org/page/Releases/4.4.3 ---- -

Fixes 1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in

certprofile-

mod - Fixes 1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized services

by abusing password policy

[ 1 ] Bug #1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in

certprofile-mod

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395311

[ 2 ] Bug #1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized

services by abusing password policy

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370493

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade freeipa' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

