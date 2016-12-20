Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA
ID: FEDORA-2016-ca1d1e1dc1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 06:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7030

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : freeipa
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.4.3
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.freeipa.org/
Summary     : The Identity, Policy and Audit system
Description :
IPA is an integrated solution to provide centrally managed Identity (users,
hosts, services), Authentication (SSO, 2FA), and Authorization
(host access control, SELinux user roles, services). The solution provides
features for further integration with Linux based clients (SUDO, automount)
and integration with Active Directory based infrastructures (Trusts).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Rebase to upstream 4.4.3:  http://www.freeipa.org/page/Releases/4.4.3  ----  -
Fixes 1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in
 certprofile-
mod - Fixes 1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized services
by abusing password policy
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in
 certprofile-mod
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395311
  [ 2 ] Bug #1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized
 services by abusing password policy
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370493
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade freeipa' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
