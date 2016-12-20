Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenJPEG
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in OpenJPEG
ID: FEDORA-2016-c404a59411
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 06:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9580
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9581

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.1.2
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.

This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
  compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
  component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes CVE-2016-9580 and CVE-2016-9581.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1405128 - CVE-2016-9580 openjpeg2: Integer overflow in tiftoimage
 causes heap buffer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405128
  [ 2 ] Bug #1405135 - CVE-2016-9581 openjpeg2: Infinite loop in tiftoimage
 resulting into heap buffer overflow in convert_32s_C1P1
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405135
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Mo­zil­la stellt Nut­zer­sta­tis­tik vor

0
Go­boLi­nux 016 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
»Code your own Ga­mes«: Neues Buch­bund­le ver­füg­bar

22
GNU Hurd 0.9 er­schie­nen

4
Li­breOf­fice mit neuer Web­sei­te für Er­wei­te­run­gen und Vor­la­gen

4
Aus KDEs »sys­tem­d-k­cm« wird Sys­tem­dGe­nie

0
Do­cker la­gert con­tai­nerd in ei­ge­nes Pro­jekt aus

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« er­schie­nen

24
Flash Play­er 24 Beta er­schie­nen

8
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.6 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung