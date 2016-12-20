Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tor

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3741-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 20, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tor

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1254

Debian Bug : 848847



It was discovered that Tor, a connection-based low-latency anonymous

communication system, may read one byte past a buffer when parsing

hidden service descriptors. This issue may enable a hostile hidden

service to crash Tor clients depending on hardening options and malloc

implementation.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.2.5.12-4.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this

problem has been fixed in version 0.2.9.8-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your tor packages.



