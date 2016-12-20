|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tor
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Tor
|ID:
|DSA-3741-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 14:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1254
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3741-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 20, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tor
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1254
Debian Bug : 848847
It was discovered that Tor, a connection-based low-latency anonymous
communication system, may read one byte past a buffer when parsing
hidden service descriptors. This issue may enable a hostile hidden
service to crash Tor clients depending on hardening options and malloc
implementation.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.2.5.12-4.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 0.2.9.8-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your tor packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
