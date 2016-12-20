Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tor
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Tor
ID: DSA-3741-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 14:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1254

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3741-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
December 20, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : tor
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-1254
Debian Bug     : 848847

It was discovered that Tor, a connection-based low-latency anonymous
communication system, may read one byte past a buffer when parsing
hidden service descriptors. This issue may enable a hostile hidden
service to crash Tor clients depending on hardening options and malloc
implementation.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.2.5.12-4.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 0.2.9.8-2.

We recommend that you upgrade your tor packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
