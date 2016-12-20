Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3197-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 18:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 15 for SLE
 12
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3197-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012183 #1012759 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.60-52_54 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
     function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
     privileges (bsc#1012759).
   - CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
     the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
     allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
     data (bsc#1012183).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1855=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1855=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_54-default-4-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_54-xen-4-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_54-default-4-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_54-xen-4-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012183
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012759

Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
