|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Xen
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Xen
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2963-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 18:37
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: xen security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2963-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2963.html
Issue date: 2016-12-20
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9637
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for xen is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64
3. Description:
Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Security Fix(es):
* An out of bounds array access issue was found in the Xen virtual machine
monitor, built with the QEMU ioport support. It could occur while doing
ioport read/write operations, if guest was to supply a 32bit address
parameter. A privileged guest user/process could use this flaw to
potentially escalate their privileges on a host. (CVE-2016-9637)
Red Hat would like to thank the Xen project for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1397043 - CVE-2016-9637 XSA199 Xen: qemu ioport out-of-bounds array access
(XSA-199)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client):
Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):
Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
ia64:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
x86_64:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server):
Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
ia64:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
x86_64:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|