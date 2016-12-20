Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Xen

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: xen security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2963-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2963.html

Issue date: 2016-12-20

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9637

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for xen is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64



3. Description:



Xen is a virtual machine monitor



Security Fix(es):



* An out of bounds array access issue was found in the Xen virtual machine

monitor, built with the QEMU ioport support. It could occur while doing

ioport read/write operations, if guest was to supply a 32bit address

parameter. A privileged guest user/process could use this flaw to

potentially escalate their privileges on a host. (CVE-2016-9637)



Red Hat would like to thank the Xen project for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1397043 - CVE-2016-9637 XSA199 Xen: qemu ioport out-of-bounds array access

(XSA-199)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client):



Source:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):



Source:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm



ia64:

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm



x86_64:

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server):



Source:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm



ia64:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm



x86_64:

xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYWU3XXlSAg2UNWIIRAm1fAKCqoXKBBxTgP0iDtpGJMMFRF8wkPQCfRJ1L

G2OeLcJ0oKyjQf6y901pd10=

=vFHR

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



