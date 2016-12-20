Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Xen
ID: RHSA-2016:2963-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 18:37
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: xen security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2963-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2963.html
Issue date:        2016-12-20
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-9637 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for xen is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64

3. Description:

Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Security Fix(es):

* An out of bounds array access issue was found in the Xen virtual machine
monitor, built with the QEMU ioport support. It could occur while doing
ioport read/write operations, if guest was to supply a 32bit address
parameter. A privileged guest user/process could use this flaw to
potentially escalate their privileges on a host. (CVE-2016-9637)

Red Hat would like to thank the Xen project for reporting this issue.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1397043 - CVE-2016-9637 XSA199 Xen: qemu ioport out-of-bounds array access
 (XSA-199)

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):

Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client):

Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):

Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

ia64:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm

x86_64:
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-libs-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server):

Source:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm

ia64:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.ia64.rpm

x86_64:
xen-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-debuginfo-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.i386.rpm
xen-devel-3.0.3-148.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
