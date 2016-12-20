|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
|ID:
|DSA-3742-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9956
Originalnachricht
Package : flightgear
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9956
It was discovered that the Flight Gear flight simulator performs
insufficient sanitising of Nasal scripts which allows a malicious script
to overwrite arbitrary files with the privileges of the user running
Flight Gear.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.0.0-5+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2016.4.3+dfsg-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your flightgear packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
