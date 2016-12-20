Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3742-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 20, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : flightgear

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9956



It was discovered that the Flight Gear flight simulator performs

insufficient sanitising of Nasal scripts which allows a malicious script

to overwrite arbitrary files with the privileges of the user running

Flight Gear.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 3.0.0-5+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2016.4.3+dfsg-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your flightgear packages.



