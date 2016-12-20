Login
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: DSA-3742-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9956

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3742-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 20, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : flightgear
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9956

It was discovered that the Flight Gear flight simulator performs
insufficient sanitising of Nasal scripts which allows a malicious script
to overwrite arbitrary files with the privileges of the user running
Flight Gear.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.0.0-5+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2016.4.3+dfsg-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your flightgear packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
