Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-pecl-http

Name : php-pecl-http

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.6.0

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://pecl.php.net/package/pecl_http

Summary : Extended HTTP support

Description :

The HTTP extension aims to provide a convenient and powerful set of

functionality for major applications.



The HTTP extension eases handling of HTTP URLs, dates, redirects, headers

and messages in a HTTP context (both incoming and outgoing). It also provides

means for client negotiation of preferred language and charset, as well as

a convenient way to exchange arbitrary data with caching and resuming

capabilities.



Also provided is a powerful request and parallel interface.



Version 2 is completely incompatible to previous version.



Documentation : https://mdref.m6w6.name/http



**Version 2.6.0** + Added http\Client\Curl\User interface for userland event

loops + Added http\Url::IGNORE_ERRORS, http\Url::SILENT_ERRORS and

http\Url::STDFLAGS + Added http\Client::setDebug(callable $debug) + Added

http\Client\Curl\FEATURES constants and namespace + Added

http\Client\Curl\VERSIONS constants and namespace + Added share_cookies and

share_ssl (libcurl >= 7.23.0) options to http\Client::configure() +

http\Client

uses curl_share handles to properly share cookies and SSL/TLS sessions between

requests + Improved configure checks for default CA bundles + Improved

negotiation precision * Fixed regression introduced by

http\Params::PARSE_RFC5987: negotiation using the params parser would receive

param keys without the trailing asterisk, stripped by

http\Params::PARSE_RFC5987. * Fix gh-issue #50: http\Client::dequeue() within

http\Client::setDebug() causes segfault (Mike, Maik Wagner) * Fix gh-issue #47:

http\Url: Null pointer deref in sanitize_value() (Mike, rc0r) * Fix gh-issue

#45: HTTP/2 response message parsing broken with libcurl >= 7.49.1 (Mike) *

Fix

gh-issue #43: Joining query with empty original variable in query (Mike, Sander

Backus) * Fix gh-issue #42: fatal error when using punycode in URLs (Mike,

Sebastian Thielen) * Fix gh-issue #41: Use curl_version_info_data.features when

initializing options (Mike) * Fix gh-issue #40: determinde the SSL backend used

by curl at runtime (Mike, rcanavan) * Fix gh-issue #39: Notice:

http\Client::enqueue(): Could not set option proxy_service_name (Mike,

rcanavan)

* Fix gh-issue #38: Persistent curl handles: error code not properly reset

(Mike, afflerbach) * Fix gh-issue #36: Unexpected cookies sent if

persistent_handle_id is used (Mike, rcanavan, afflerbach) * Fix gh-issue #34:

allow setting multiple headers with the same name (Mike, rcanavan) * Fix gh-

issue #33: allow setting prodyhost request option to NULL (Mike, rcanavan) *

Fix

gh-issue #31: add/improve configure checks for default CA bundle/path (Mike,

rcanavan) Changes from beta1: * Fixed PHP-5.3 compatibility * Fixed recursive

calls to the event loop dispatcher Changes from beta2: * Fix bug #73055:

crash

in http\QueryString (Mike, rc0r) (CVE-2016-7398) * Fix bug #73185: Buffer

overflow in HTTP parse_hostinfo() (Mike, rc0r) (CVE-2016-7961) * Fix HTTP/2

version parser for older libcurl versions (Mike)

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-pecl-http' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

