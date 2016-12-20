Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in MapServer
Name: Denial of Service in MapServer
ID: FEDORA-2016-cb03b6b70f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:53
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9839

Name        : mapserver
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 6.2.3
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.mapserver.org
Summary     : Environment for building spatially-enabled internet applications
Description :
Mapserver is an internet mapping program that converts GIS data to
map images in real time. With appropriate interface pages,
Mapserver can provide an interactive internet map based on
custom GIS data.

Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-9839
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1403890 - CVE-2016-9839 mapserver: Too verbose messages from OGR
 driver
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403890
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mapserver' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
