Sicherheit: Denial of Service in MapServer
|Name:
|Denial of Service in MapServer
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-cb03b6b70f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9839
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mapserver
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 6.2.3
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.mapserver.org
Summary : Environment for building spatially-enabled internet applications
Description :
Mapserver is an internet mapping program that converts GIS data to
map images in real time. With appropriate interface pages,
Mapserver can provide an interactive internet map based on
custom GIS data.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-9839
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1403890 - CVE-2016-9839 mapserver: Too verbose messages from OGR
driver
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403890
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mapserver' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
