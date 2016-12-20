Sicherheit: Denial of Service in MapServer

Name : mapserver

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 6.2.3

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.mapserver.org

Summary : Environment for building spatially-enabled internet applications

Description :

Mapserver is an internet mapping program that converts GIS data to

map images in real time. With appropriate interface pages,

Mapserver can provide an interactive internet map based on

custom GIS data.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-9839

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1403890 - CVE-2016-9839 mapserver: Too verbose messages from OGR

driver

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403890

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mapserver' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

