Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle
ID: DSA-3743-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9964

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : python-bottle
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9964
Debian Bug     : 848392

It was discovered that bottle, a WSGI-framework for the Python
programming language, did not properly filter "\r\n" sequences when
handling redirections. This allowed an attacker to perform CRLF
attacks such as HTTP header injection.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.12.7-1+deb8u1.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 0.12.11-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your python-bottle packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
