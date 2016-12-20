|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle
|ID:
|DSA-3743-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:57
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9964
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3743-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 20, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : python-bottle
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9964
Debian Bug : 848392
It was discovered that bottle, a WSGI-framework for the Python
programming language, did not properly filter "\r\n" sequences when
handling redirections. This allowed an attacker to perform CRLF
attacks such as HTTP header injection.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.12.7-1+deb8u1.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 0.12.11-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your python-bottle packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhZe/kACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWQC0Qf9F3bgG1y4wpkPkxvnha0gi1wkSNBRN+VSWZp+sKlPdPrueRDR6Nicm+Pp
fG+ICRBPlz6VjwjEUcyxM12p89y32L+gdd3/4m6iy160zwSBtJ+0LxrlVB8dQVZP
IRmxSzKBkZJYmj5juPjIioCyescOf5o+QGPgk7s55RwUJh/FaTwXp3OhaPEDeHn/
ijsWVM882FYCmDPb8aXHBYmH+DtTwL6/mPZfh0jmX/HUUbQTTwxxAueSSSAnFRJz
510NsDfe7ttDrdO0qv+FyQG4CKlLqgwUxT4CIvIp7IeVTA79UYMV8bhy/o/zvrEG
RMlMtA9mJKfrxDOcYeNP8fhOMP3gTQ==
=rQRJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|