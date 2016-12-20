Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3743-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 20, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : python-bottle

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9964

Debian Bug : 848392



It was discovered that bottle, a WSGI-framework for the Python

programming language, did not properly filter "\r

" sequences when

handling redirections. This allowed an attacker to perform CRLF

attacks such as HTTP header injection.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.12.7-1+deb8u1.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this

problem has been fixed in version 0.12.11-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your python-bottle packages.



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhZe/kACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWQC0Qf9F3bgG1y4wpkPkxvnha0gi1wkSNBRN+VSWZp+sKlPdPrueRDR6Nicm+Pp

fG+ICRBPlz6VjwjEUcyxM12p89y32L+gdd3/4m6iy160zwSBtJ+0LxrlVB8dQVZP

IRmxSzKBkZJYmj5juPjIioCyescOf5o+QGPgk7s55RwUJh/FaTwXp3OhaPEDeHn/

ijsWVM882FYCmDPb8aXHBYmH+DtTwL6/mPZfh0jmX/HUUbQTTwxxAueSSSAnFRJz

510NsDfe7ttDrdO0qv+FyQG4CKlLqgwUxT4CIvIp7IeVTA79UYMV8bhy/o/zvrEG

RMlMtA9mJKfrxDOcYeNP8fhOMP3gTQ==

=rQRJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

