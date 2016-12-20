|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
|USN-3159-2
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 22:58
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7916
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3159-2
December 20, 2016
linux-ti-omap4 vulnerability
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to expose sensitive information.
Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4
Details:
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs
environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer
underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information (kernel memory).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-1497-omap4 3.2.0-1497.124
linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1497.92
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3159-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3159-1
CVE-2016-7916
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1497.124
