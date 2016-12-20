|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
|USN-3159-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 23:00
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7916
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3159-1
December 20, 2016
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to expose sensitive information.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs
environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer
underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information (kernel memory).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-119-generic 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-3.2.0-119-generic-pae 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-3.2.0-119-highbank 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-3.2.0-119-omap 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-3.2.0-119-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-3.2.0-119-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-3.2.0-119-virtual 3.2.0-119.162
linux-image-generic 3.2.0.119.134
linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.119.134
linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.119.134
linux-image-omap 3.2.0.119.134
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.119.134
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.119.134
linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.119.134
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3159-1
CVE-2016-7916
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-119.162
