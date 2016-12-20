Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3159-1

December 20, 2016



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to expose sensitive information.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs

environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer

underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive

information (kernel memory).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-119-generic 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-3.2.0-119-generic-pae 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-3.2.0-119-highbank 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-3.2.0-119-omap 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-3.2.0-119-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-3.2.0-119-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-3.2.0-119-virtual 3.2.0-119.162

linux-image-generic 3.2.0.119.134

linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.119.134

linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.119.134

linux-image-omap 3.2.0.119.134

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.119.134

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.119.134

linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.119.134



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3159-1

CVE-2016-7916



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-119.162





