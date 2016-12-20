Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
ID: USN-3159-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 23:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7916

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3159-1
December 20, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to expose sensitive information.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs
environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer
underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information (kernel memory).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-generic   3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-generic-pae  3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-highbank  3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-omap      3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-3.2.0-119-virtual   3.2.0-119.162
  linux-image-generic             3.2.0.119.134
  linux-image-generic-pae         3.2.0.119.134
  linux-image-highbank            3.2.0.119.134
  linux-image-omap                3.2.0.119.134
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.2.0.119.134
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.2.0.119.134
  linux-image-virtual             3.2.0.119.134

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3159-1
  CVE-2016-7916

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-119.162


