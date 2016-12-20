Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3160-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 23:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7916
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6213

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3160-1
December 20, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace
exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount
table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2016-6213)

It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs
environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer
underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information (kernel memory). (CVE-2016-7916)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-generic  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-generic-lpae  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-lowlatency  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-106.153
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-powerpc-e500        3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       3.13.0.106.114
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.106.114

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3160-1
  CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7916

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-106.153


