Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



--===============2076156688059347253==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="QDd5rp1wjxlDmy9q"

Content-Disposition: inline





--QDd5rp1wjxlDmy9q

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3160-1

December 20, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs

environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer

underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive

information (kernel memory). (CVE-2016-7916)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-106-generic 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-generic-lpae 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-lowlatency 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-3.13.0-106-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-106.153

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.106.114

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.106.114



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3160-1

CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7916



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-106.153





--QDd5rp1wjxlDmy9q

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYWY/8AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0z5cP/2BMcna1HypJOtRfbNh6Z8Be

oQc4Sn54KTnYFuNGjs2c76lgR6PDWEUidNzo2rlOeeWwzcChnKE5rG6B4T9r8Whd

QDYdXFW8klQG/kLvz5Shj7kByFo8VMaAvCvg3GwVhEAKGcVhAElCJTd7aXf5JGHr

3QkUMQAg5UHo33aaIw9ZfffvV8UE+/NyKCpNPyFqp0UHrMGdHy4f7zOZGqJsz+Sx

XGTssz7uaLj3hqeMFFbU70aFre6TgT7Hg2S8QY6wZjB7yTKx8J28HZO84XaxBfaV

VEKDGaD1jpgn53Zc1m6gdnEn4KexVK4OgtPsjsMHdv9Pnnzz+Fi+j84ZnGkVBaB1

0WvdssWN8nPDuT82bFzebMRyOCK0dz36n7OW3K0WCTCilavlhWUXvgH1gWd2tdM8

sqkUvFGyJbbwe3PF1eMXZyXNTxrfr68QLIkv7QSLCffOC6vVi4vE/NyR2+hs8GW9

O0MvcZK3pAL5D6+B5E1miyEv6OdP7JZgdbewtJbbdSdD4cgoO946lB6sCWWAlTj0

o8NvAC1A3JGpYbdxxVwWARV0HRvNq0RVrIwdHWfPQ7ni+8y8B3Sfbw6Qy96GX4fR

rvzSdqPriM6p4p1Z73/HYdX9YQ7gTPEjsgLFB9ApLCbtHB9XEdLUXc7DtSdf3wZH

iH23MIU95ut8dHrcH3BO

=c346

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--QDd5rp1wjxlDmy9q--





--===============2076156688059347253==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============2076156688059347253==--

