Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3160-2

December 20, 2016



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3160-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the procfs

environ_read function in the Linux kernel, leading to an integer

underflow. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive

information (kernel memory). (CVE-2016-7916)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-106-generic 3.13.0-106.153~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-106-generic-lpae 3.13.0-106.153~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.106.97

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.106.97



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3160-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3160-1

CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7916



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-106.153~precise1





