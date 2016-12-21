Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-1

December 20, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the

TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)



It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the

Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a

VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux

kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual

machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the

KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)



Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation

in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented

packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary

code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)



Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel

mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-57-generic 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-4.4.0-57-generic-lpae 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-4.4.0-57-lowlatency 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-57.78

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.57.60

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.57.60

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.57.60

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.57.60

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.57.60

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.57.60

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.57.60



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1

CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-8630,

CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-57.78





