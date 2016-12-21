Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
--===============6669649674165635863==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="Aaj1jBvBEV7KRjLi"
Content-Disposition: inline
--Aaj1jBvBEV7KRjLi
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-3
December 20, 2016
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the
TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)
It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the
Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a
VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)
CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace
exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount
table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2016-6213)
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)
Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)
It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux
kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual
machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the
KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)
Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation
in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented
packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary
code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)
Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel
mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)
Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)
It was discovered that an information leak existed in __get_user_asm_ex()
in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-9178)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1038-raspi2 4.4.0-1038.45
linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1038.37
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-3
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1
CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7042,
CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630, CVE-2016-8633,
CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9178, CVE-2016-9555
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1038.45
--Aaj1jBvBEV7KRjLi
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=2I4c
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--Aaj1jBvBEV7KRjLi--
--===============6669649674165635863==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============6669649674165635863==--