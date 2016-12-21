Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3161-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 21. Dezember 2016, 06:53
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8645
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8633
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7097
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8658
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8964
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6213
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4568

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-3
December 20, 2016

linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the
TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)

It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the
Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a
VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)

CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace
exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount
table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2016-6213)

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)

Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)

Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)

It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux
kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual
machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the
KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)

Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation
in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented
packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary
code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)

Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel
mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)

Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)

It was discovered that an information leak existed in __get_user_asm_ex()
in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-9178)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1038-raspi2   4.4.0-1038.45
  linux-image-raspi2              4.4.0.1038.37

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-3
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1
  CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7042,
  CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630, CVE-2016-8633,
  CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9178, CVE-2016-9555

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1038.45


