Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-3

December 20, 2016



linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the

TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)



It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the

Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a

VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)



Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem

implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a

setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group

privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)



It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux

kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual

machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the

KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)



Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation

in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented

packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary

code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)



Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel

mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)



Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom

IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)



It was discovered that an information leak existed in __get_user_asm_ex()

in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive

information. (CVE-2016-9178)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1038-raspi2 4.4.0-1038.45

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1038.37



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-3

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1

CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7042,

CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630, CVE-2016-8633,

CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9178, CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1038.45





