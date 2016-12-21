|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3161-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 21. Dezember 2016, 06:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8645
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8633
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6213
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8964
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-2
December 20, 2016
linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty
Details:
USN-3161-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu
14.04 LTS.
Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the
TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)
It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the
Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a
VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)
CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace
exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount
table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2016-6213)
It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux
kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual
machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the
KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)
Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation
in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented
packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary
code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)
Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel
mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-57-generic 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-57-generic-lpae 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-57-lowlatency 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1
CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-8630,
CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-9555
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1
--
