Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-2

December 20, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3161-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the

TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)



It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the

Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a

VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux

kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual

machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the

KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)



Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation

in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented

packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary

code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)



Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel

mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-57-generic 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-57-generic-lpae 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-57-lowlatency 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-57-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.57.44



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1

CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-8630,

CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-57.78~14.04.1





