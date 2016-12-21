Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============3785648117119267433==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj"

Content-Disposition: inline





--4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-4

December 20, 2016



linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors



Details:



Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the

TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)



It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the

Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a

VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem

implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a

setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group

privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)



It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux

kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual

machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the

KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)



Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation

in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented

packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary

code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)



Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel

mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)



Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom

IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



It was discovered that the __get_user_asm_ex implementation in the Linux

kernel for x86/x86_64 contained extended asm statements that were

incompatible with the exception table. A local attacker could use this to

gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-9644)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1042-snapdragon 4.4.0-1042.46

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1042.34



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-4

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1

CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7097,

CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630, CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645,

CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9644



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1042.46





--4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYWa3HAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH06TIP/0/XcihgwdGDcQvOdbON4XWB

olYf7AMdchs0VVFCvMZJqw4Pr8QgMXnr1PeJbEMuz9gXLzZ3DhTt9rmFA7GRx58c

m/RVP6mpTKLCYxfGDCxF+hxgbDKLU8+lb9apD3yM8BEqzYrfWjN7LKABPoV66inE

6WKaOlkuv9nehyiRiU+jwjb+10+ipNw5OSHOwl3MzUPzRjPJYjfEDy2SSQVFOZGN

5bx7kUOb+itEB6Z91ViLpuD/a77g+ZgNVfJldnkERuInqlnagz3aZCR7A8YIBovV

/ZjvHC6d1+Th95HPU18uZg2+4uewICAudxPMZjX6WM5VOsswhqpxyxGHZVNwi9Ik

J61WFbLBSAoSXz5sKH/T0hkGr1bYMdK5V49Qoc2cOhTmU8PGIX/E9Zyy8mCde8uC

IOxmTd/s9YcVX1Q0PkgAo9AgLw/ZiufRI3GH39Db4AwwvEf/T1RvMqEDicIUVJO0

OQR9kfQdY1aGDdqX9+Nya63uSWOuRZYqVlTAxB8jLbLwQzRipXs7qfYsdH8AqtMn

7bBiyCnfv092L+5gOlbHBt4yq3q17slYa/Lcnfk3FjL+x2nONElGp4VQ0TkrvSB0

kuSGIDkWMdvs0odFss39kspR0wshz2K16gXdrGIDpZNCk/MHRoKP7qrXN+hbaW+J

gqh5J4org31p9WQFT6nK

=eUGH

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj--





--===============3785648117119267433==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============3785648117119267433==--

