|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3161-4
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 21. Dezember 2016, 06:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8964
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6213
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7097
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8633
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8645
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9644
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8658
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============3785648117119267433==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj"
Content-Disposition: inline
--4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3161-4
December 20, 2016
linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
Tilman Schmidt and Sasha Levin discovered a use-after-free condition in the
TTY implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2015-8964)
It was discovered that the Video For Linux Two (v4l2) implementation in the
Linux kernel did not properly handle multiple planes when processing a
VIDIOC_DQBUF ioctl(). A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-4568)
CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace
exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount
table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2016-6213)
Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)
It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux
kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual
machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the
KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)
Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation
in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented
packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary
code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)
Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel
mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)
Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)
It was discovered that the __get_user_asm_ex implementation in the Linux
kernel for x86/x86_64 contained extended asm statements that were
incompatible with the exception table. A local attacker could use this to
gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-9644)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1042-snapdragon 4.4.0-1042.46
linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1042.34
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-4
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3161-1
CVE-2015-8964, CVE-2016-4568, CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7097,
CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630, CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645,
CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9644
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1042.46
--4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=eUGH
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--4Y142/9l9nQlBiaj--
--===============3785648117119267433==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============3785648117119267433==--
|
|