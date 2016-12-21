Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============1398666285450080808==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="gqEssfNGWsEa4HfM"

Content-Disposition: inline





--gqEssfNGWsEa4HfM

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3162-1

December 20, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux

kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual

machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the

KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)



Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation

in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented

packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary

code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)



Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel

mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)



It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel

improperly handled crypto registration in conjunction with successful key-

type registration. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9313)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-32-generic 4.8.0-32.34

linux-image-4.8.0-32-generic-lpae 4.8.0-32.34

linux-image-4.8.0-32-lowlatency 4.8.0-32.34

linux-image-4.8.0-32-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-32.34

linux-image-4.8.0-32-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-32.34

linux-image-4.8.0-32-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0-32.34

linux-image-generic 4.8.0.32.41

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.32.41

linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.32.41

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.32.41

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.32.41

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0.32.41



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3162-1

CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-8630, CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645,

CVE-2016-9313, CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-32.34





--gqEssfNGWsEa4HfM

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYWa3TAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0oj8P/id06RuOCBxKOpJluKIqJ27O

6PUp8je/ikC/tStkUay9X9xitGNN6GFQIiVrjB6fbMMM4DkTGwS4D+zeRNW0wQPB

/LEyQgm02IC6XeB3QBFxpXViyZEGCcbhsNQiD6mpgbaareJimxkD45pP3Wn7sW49

LVr3a27PTwBioPaizqMX2T/aHueOXO/S6VmZP4nExEUqnkGLOK++TvhWyb99KrqZ

RlEHKkvUuEiIwnp4tmy+YBFR1Nr+SMfPC8nypAVnAfEPbOi7we1QKKLfy04ANqYJ

C/xo7XJDfOhmEWuqz/YEnpo79ePDqvCFfCrzdjmeS4/bGUC9bMbJRfJM9RGS2NtI

lbbrH1wHF8YXgyv8f/3RMWeimyc8045QssqCfzm/2Z/jqH6aZnoEcMEVTKjgfDzk

17mhz4MSjdoWf6VHZwYm2aJ7MOWHqmU2kIqpNFAGut3Xa1aowh8Ywu3R7vUbaf+t

XvIDR0GgWfSQs6u5hPpzSD9qKhGCNIrPjLrJIHJVMmksce6fbMpeUuhwFPaTN9mk

xZowseMuWWDVOFLjVLbUrZUg++JOfCsxhS68kKA+Q155uJ7ExAEgIMJYQ1+Ldtao

trjrvRCDKSLqkmimpJsk6wa4dbaJD2U69HROgmtjjbaDS7vCshkZfG3aAQGEHElE

ns1rB3syxQnhBasbbVfu

=sfh0

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--gqEssfNGWsEa4HfM--





--===============1398666285450080808==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1398666285450080808==--

