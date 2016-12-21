Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============6250523221231730137==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="+W7ryvxEk4RRyt+P"

Content-Disposition: inline





--+W7ryvxEk4RRyt+P

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3162-2

December 20, 2016



linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace

exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount

table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2016-6213)



Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem

implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a

setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group

privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)



It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux

kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual

machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the

KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)



Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation

in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented

packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary

code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)



Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel

mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)



It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel

improperly handled crypto registration in conjunction with successful key-

type registration. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9313)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-1021-raspi2 4.8.0-1021.24

linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1021.24



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3162-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3162-1

CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630,

CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-9313, CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1021.24





--+W7ryvxEk4RRyt+P

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYWa3dAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0Iu0QAK7ZbCmtJBJkRXWCCOdDa+9u

31SB1ysjzwQ9KHiwTjdjwSwza4ze8IW69yGt6piJkq4IigsIbaSm8tadpVhOsN/1

S6bOoV8E9VXsYwLq9L4UbH3UM6Zm15s/sVs9dYh9XtSyYKCJzUUndryLSAUwrp8d

3PM4HSQGjnIsnMAgFcKmYOhjAAXiwI7IAAISVD3MGgFBlnlQm5FRFMoE2PIQNMEl

ARkrN5anLCQsz5cUaPTxcHd3j98p7rFEIPx7e3zk2AOXKs+JDIDaODOt/L9JuXGW

hT77vjiI5HBEnsjdmCTlv9iAhwVjo37NGhZRXPNGjYfnzASSuvJ5R5d1O3d6itg9

WBCk6Y3BgdPfjZdDyORwEmLvi3S+DJPNLOXQ1e1w11mWDAoFfcqyfoYhtUljH2E6

7aWrogi/2bh8rgUElPUJfF/8NhcZMR3r+ePynoOrx87vawWX/wHY+/83Q/5BsSLa

3eBj3RZCAm7qwdTz3WUpOJerr0D/vlaFwzLpeiPCTl2Un4VIfq5zt7zEUl+Wxz5Y

/qv/TuiOn9yqflTaHzxuORQWdy2l7QLCfzcVRpBWbNkXMvF6/0ijhxMgSJMdCmzb

2X0ghF+V0bBqhZE+Cdobr/akeKqO7fAQmrgcp9WYgSzrlfvCYowtXxywlvNgApqy

lIb4t0ueFslEwY3beyKC

=YKFs

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--+W7ryvxEk4RRyt+P--





--===============6250523221231730137==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6250523221231730137==--

