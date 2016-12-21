|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3162-2
December 20, 2016
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
CAI Qian discovered that shared bind mounts in a mount namespace
exponentially added entries without restriction to the Linux kernel's mount
table. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2016-6213)
Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)
It was discovered that the KVM implementation for x86/x86_64 in the Linux
kernel could dereference a null pointer. An attacker in a guest virtual
machine could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) in the
KVM host. (CVE-2016-8630)
Eyal Itkin discovered that the IP over IEEE 1394 (FireWire) implementation
in the Linux kernel contained a buffer overflow when handling fragmented
packets. A remote attacker could use this to possibly execute arbitrary
code with administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8633)
Marco Grassi discovered that the TCP implementation in the Linux kernel
mishandles socket buffer (skb) truncation. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8645)
It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel
improperly handled crypto registration in conjunction with successful key-
type registration. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9313)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-1021-raspi2 4.8.0-1021.24
linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1021.24
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3162-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3162-1
CVE-2016-6213, CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8630,
CVE-2016-8633, CVE-2016-8645, CVE-2016-9313, CVE-2016-9555
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1021.24
