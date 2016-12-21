Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: RHSA-2016:2973-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mi, 21. Dezember 2016, 14:29
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2973-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html
Issue date:        2016-12-21
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9899 
                   CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 
                   CVE-2016-9905 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -
 i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.

This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.6.0.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9900,
CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9905)

Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Wladimir Palant, Philipp, Andrew Krasichkov,
insertscript, Jan de Mooij, Iris Hsiao, Christian Holler, Carsten Book,
Timothy Nikkel, Christoph Diehl, Olli Pettay, Raymond Forbes, and Boris
Zbarsky as the original reporters.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1404083 - CVE-2016-9899 Mozilla: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events
 and audio elements (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404086 - CVE-2016-9895 Mozilla: CSP bypass using marquee tag (MFSA 2016-94,
 MFSA 2016-95)
1404090 - CVE-2016-9900 Mozilla: Restricted external resources can be loaded by
 SVG images through data URLs (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404094 - CVE-2016-9905 Mozilla: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments (MFSA 2016-94,
 MFSA 2016-95)
1404096 - CVE-2016-9893 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and
 Firefox ESR 45.6 (MFSA 2016-95)
1404358 - CVE-2016-9901 Mozilla: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized
 before execution (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404359 - CVE-2016-9902 Mozilla: Pocket extension does not validate the origin
 of events (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

ppc64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm

aarch64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

ppc64le:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYWlMfXlSAg2UNWIIRAiNoAKCwtMYDqaZ1/XWRLmh4b+yo+JZmeACdFQmG
3kx80YpOWkDWUOSvbANGfEY=
=B6Uj
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
