Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2973-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html

Issue date: 2016-12-21

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9899

CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902

CVE-2016-9905

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -

i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.



This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.6.0.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Thunderbird. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9900,

CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9905)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Wladimir Palant, Philipp, Andrew Krasichkov,

insertscript, Jan de Mooij, Iris Hsiao, Christian Holler, Carsten Book,

Timothy Nikkel, Christoph Diehl, Olli Pettay, Raymond Forbes, and Boris

Zbarsky as the original reporters.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1404083 - CVE-2016-9899 Mozilla: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events

and audio elements (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404086 - CVE-2016-9895 Mozilla: CSP bypass using marquee tag (MFSA 2016-94,

MFSA 2016-95)

1404090 - CVE-2016-9900 Mozilla: Restricted external resources can be loaded by

SVG images through data URLs (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404094 - CVE-2016-9905 Mozilla: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments (MFSA 2016-94,

MFSA 2016-95)

1404096 - CVE-2016-9893 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and

Firefox ESR 45.6 (MFSA 2016-95)

1404358 - CVE-2016-9901 Mozilla: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized

before execution (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404359 - CVE-2016-9902 Mozilla: Pocket extension does not validate the origin

of events (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

