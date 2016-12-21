Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2973-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html
Issue date: 2016-12-21
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9899
CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902
CVE-2016-9905
1. Summary:
An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -
i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.
This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.6.0.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9900,
CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9905)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Wladimir Palant, Philipp, Andrew Krasichkov,
insertscript, Jan de Mooij, Iris Hsiao, Christian Holler, Carsten Book,
Timothy Nikkel, Christoph Diehl, Olli Pettay, Raymond Forbes, and Boris
Zbarsky as the original reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1404083 - CVE-2016-9899 Mozilla: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events
and audio elements (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404086 - CVE-2016-9895 Mozilla: CSP bypass using marquee tag (MFSA 2016-94,
MFSA 2016-95)
1404090 - CVE-2016-9900 Mozilla: Restricted external resources can be loaded by
SVG images through data URLs (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404094 - CVE-2016-9905 Mozilla: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments (MFSA 2016-94,
MFSA 2016-95)
1404096 - CVE-2016-9893 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and
Firefox ESR 45.6 (MFSA 2016-95)
1404358 - CVE-2016-9901 Mozilla: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized
before execution (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404359 - CVE-2016-9902 Mozilla: Pocket extension does not validate the origin
of events (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
