Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in php-ssh2 (Aktualisierung)
Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3732-2                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
December 21, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : php-ssh2
Debian Bug     : 848632

The update for php5 issued as DSA-3732-1 caused segfaults in
php-ssh2. Updated packages are now available to correct this issue.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.12-3+deb8u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your php-ssh2 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhaZ9gACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWRW7ggAp4iV5tQ/Zx6yiPANEq//d42pIZ8wQVyLPecLnFVEiQxa7gf+unkWk0rJ
gciXU+gNpRKpLgiL6/1fyvRUdiMZtaoB/gFj+pOUOPR3Nc70eoe0iyWRYTGwhJWm
Be2H5OcFUYIg/VXkteX4o8vA4gu8G5oFoxgnwtf4oDxWtoeRnnL1d4IEjdHAmCn5
6tDSRhs53S+P2k3jsQ0JZKwWjEIZWNgaNyV2XFMQp8k+OemtFTCkD6ixx823B/2z
aiZfGCeOvo6BF6h1cnyxKcAfdVB6qS5sZ8hPXqtGr/XtSUvU/rCqWhvEJaBlNaL0
btu7eWOoeuijZbemYgkNTlfbxhtOlw==
=q2ql
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
