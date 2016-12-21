|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in php-ssh2 (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in php-ssh2 (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|DSA-3732-2
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 21. Dezember 2016, 14:31
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3732-2 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 21, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : php-ssh2
Debian Bug : 848632
The update for php5 issued as DSA-3732-1 caused segfaults in
php-ssh2. Updated packages are now available to correct this issue.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.12-3+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your php-ssh2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhaZ9gACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWRW7ggAp4iV5tQ/Zx6yiPANEq//d42pIZ8wQVyLPecLnFVEiQxa7gf+unkWk0rJ
gciXU+gNpRKpLgiL6/1fyvRUdiMZtaoB/gFj+pOUOPR3Nc70eoe0iyWRYTGwhJWm
Be2H5OcFUYIg/VXkteX4o8vA4gu8G5oFoxgnwtf4oDxWtoeRnnL1d4IEjdHAmCn5
6tDSRhs53S+P2k3jsQ0JZKwWjEIZWNgaNyV2XFMQp8k+OemtFTCkD6ixx823B/2z
aiZfGCeOvo6BF6h1cnyxKcAfdVB6qS5sZ8hPXqtGr/XtSUvU/rCqWhvEJaBlNaL0
btu7eWOoeuijZbemYgkNTlfbxhtOlw==
=q2ql
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|