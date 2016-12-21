Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in php-ssh2 (Aktualisierung)

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3732-2



December 21, 2016





Package : php-ssh2

Debian Bug : 848632



The update for php5 issued as DSA-3732-1 caused segfaults in

php-ssh2. Updated packages are now available to correct this issue.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.12-3+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your php-ssh2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply



found at: https://www.debian.org/security/





