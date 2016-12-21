Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

68500438708f0e33a442e99c81208b99bd052055f291aaea4f696bdf271a79b8

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

0a95da3511990f72243293d5a4b3d3757234a8e6cf606af1dacae5a4237b212f

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

c10d0d72fce28dcde43d2c25e4b10965b4240bbf9700a8cf2dc77a2faa3f6ecf

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

