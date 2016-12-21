Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:68500438708f0e33a442e99c81208b99bd052055f291aaea4f696bdf271a79b8 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:0a95da3511990f72243293d5a4b3d3757234a8e6cf606af1dacae5a4237b212f thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:c10d0d72fce28dcde43d2c25e4b10965b4240bbf9700a8cf2dc77a2faa3f6ecf thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }