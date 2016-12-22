|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3206-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 1 for SLE
12 SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3206-1
Rating: important
References: #1012183 #1012759
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.21-81 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
privileges (bsc#1012759).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bsc#1012183).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1864=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-4_4_21-81-default-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012183
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012759
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|