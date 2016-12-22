Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

8c91c61dd852242bfbb5978e0a408507ec0350ba6c9bc8e4087f156ba1126497

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

1f871b22036c3d197a97d0ce3dfbacd0ffdd52098ecf1f4f1c1f836f5289263e

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

9b4f296a73d6974bdbfd9491f16905bf3d6d34346ac3d3b4cec9d8121fde1833

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

