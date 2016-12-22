Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:8c91c61dd852242bfbb5978e0a408507ec0350ba6c9bc8e4087f156ba1126497 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:1f871b22036c3d197a97d0ce3dfbacd0ffdd52098ecf1f4f1c1f836f5289263e thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:9b4f296a73d6974bdbfd9491f16905bf3d6d34346ac3d3b4cec9d8121fde1833 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }