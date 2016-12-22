Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2972 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2972.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

2f77332d8481b97bf7298c41c47113da8e1bc5d4f2169034459d4718c126d4c9

vim-common-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

68305225f41d8ba62f6c4125b1b587b8680e6383c15fa6a6594ccc1f8552ca08

vim-enhanced-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

a442ab1cc41d3f35478e9c08328a8cd3e6caa27675282072d75b75e5dd6544c2

vim-filesystem-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

754c509c530ab13ce697da88badd3deeab2eafa76415759c25571f697c93ba7d

vim-minimal-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

0044b3d80f8f81b4c5106b8539c94c5a21e648fad5b204ddced6ef0263fa6007

vim-X11-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

e1c0a71068f49a77a492f257e189a39371dfa56571ac6c44b9d4abbffd917565

vim-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

