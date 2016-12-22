Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
ID: CESA-2016:2972
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:28
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2972.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2972 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2972.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
2f77332d8481b97bf7298c41c47113da8e1bc5d4f2169034459d4718c126d4c9 
 vim-common-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
68305225f41d8ba62f6c4125b1b587b8680e6383c15fa6a6594ccc1f8552ca08 
 vim-enhanced-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
a442ab1cc41d3f35478e9c08328a8cd3e6caa27675282072d75b75e5dd6544c2 
 vim-filesystem-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
754c509c530ab13ce697da88badd3deeab2eafa76415759c25571f697c93ba7d 
 vim-minimal-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
0044b3d80f8f81b4c5106b8539c94c5a21e648fad5b204ddced6ef0263fa6007 
 vim-X11-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
e1c0a71068f49a77a492f257e189a39371dfa56571ac6c44b9d4abbffd917565 
 vim-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
