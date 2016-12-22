|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
|ID:
|CESA-2016:2972
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 7
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2972.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2972 Moderate
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2972.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
x86_64:
2f77332d8481b97bf7298c41c47113da8e1bc5d4f2169034459d4718c126d4c9
vim-common-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
68305225f41d8ba62f6c4125b1b587b8680e6383c15fa6a6594ccc1f8552ca08
vim-enhanced-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
a442ab1cc41d3f35478e9c08328a8cd3e6caa27675282072d75b75e5dd6544c2
vim-filesystem-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
754c509c530ab13ce697da88badd3deeab2eafa76415759c25571f697c93ba7d
vim-minimal-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
0044b3d80f8f81b4c5106b8539c94c5a21e648fad5b204ddced6ef0263fa6007
vim-X11-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Source:
e1c0a71068f49a77a492f257e189a39371dfa56571ac6c44b9d4abbffd917565
vim-7.4.160-1.el7_3.1.src.rpm
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS
|
|