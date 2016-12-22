Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

ed7cb4c72670f67eb12f9e904a9529a8053a53cc5551f75719484923c71417a6

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

4e4035a33ea7dd337908115764760a5c35247118a769a29e1c24837070c4dd30

thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

