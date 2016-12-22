Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:ed7cb4c72670f67eb12f9e904a9529a8053a53cc5551f75719484923c71417a6 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:4e4035a33ea7dd337908115764760a5c35247118a769a29e1c24837070c4dd30 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm