Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2016:2973
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:34
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2973 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2973.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
ed7cb4c72670f67eb12f9e904a9529a8053a53cc5551f75719484923c71417a6 
 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
4e4035a33ea7dd337908115764760a5c35247118a769a29e1c24837070c4dd30 
 thunderbird-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

