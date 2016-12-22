Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
ID: CESA-2016:2975
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9807
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2975.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9808
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9635
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9636

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2975 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2975.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
7fbce3b08f6717fcae7fd0342ef9cb606a6b27e91f443b9bf1496fe7a191501a 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm
13f7099fe8d5f24a30cf93fecd70679c00ac4e49da5bcd89e235d3e4b90b56a5 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
7fbce3b08f6717fcae7fd0342ef9cb606a6b27e91f443b9bf1496fe7a191501a 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm
bfaef702f494f3c22b26553d8a57ca7a639c371907c16436437406339471804c 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
13f7099fe8d5f24a30cf93fecd70679c00ac4e49da5bcd89e235d3e4b90b56a5 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm
9a05f8ac86fe1d1be78d644e88027d02ea0698a11e6a723c4a9c8e1dcb3d65f9 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
1f3ad049215f2991999d07b4c5cee20bdbf59d12747e4bc81af22db132fde091 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
