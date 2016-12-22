Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2975 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2975.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

7fbce3b08f6717fcae7fd0342ef9cb606a6b27e91f443b9bf1496fe7a191501a

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm

13f7099fe8d5f24a30cf93fecd70679c00ac4e49da5bcd89e235d3e4b90b56a5

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

7fbce3b08f6717fcae7fd0342ef9cb606a6b27e91f443b9bf1496fe7a191501a

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm

bfaef702f494f3c22b26553d8a57ca7a639c371907c16436437406339471804c

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

13f7099fe8d5f24a30cf93fecd70679c00ac4e49da5bcd89e235d3e4b90b56a5

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm

9a05f8ac86fe1d1be78d644e88027d02ea0698a11e6a723c4a9c8e1dcb3d65f9

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

1f3ad049215f2991999d07b4c5cee20bdbf59d12747e4bc81af22db132fde091

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.src.rpm







