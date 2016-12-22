Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2975 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2975.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:7fbce3b08f6717fcae7fd0342ef9cb606a6b27e91f443b9bf1496fe7a191501a gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm13f7099fe8d5f24a30cf93fecd70679c00ac4e49da5bcd89e235d3e4b90b56a5 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpmx86_64:7fbce3b08f6717fcae7fd0342ef9cb606a6b27e91f443b9bf1496fe7a191501a gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpmbfaef702f494f3c22b26553d8a57ca7a639c371907c16436437406339471804c gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.x86_64.rpm13f7099fe8d5f24a30cf93fecd70679c00ac4e49da5bcd89e235d3e4b90b56a5 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.i686.rpm9a05f8ac86fe1d1be78d644e88027d02ea0698a11e6a723c4a9c8e1dcb3d65f9 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-0.10.23-4.el6_8.x86_64.rpmSource:1f3ad049215f2991999d07b4c5cee20bdbf59d12747e4bc81af22db132fde091 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.23-4.el6_8.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce