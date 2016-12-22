Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3210-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:37
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3210-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000751 #1015422 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897
                    CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900
                    CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9904
                    CVE-2016-9905
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.6 to fix the following issues:

   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized
     before execution
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating
     DOM subtrees
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events
     and audio elements
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9905: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded
     by SVG images through data URLs
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and
     Firefox ESR 45.6
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the
     origin of events

   Please see https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-95/
   for more information.

   Also the following bug was fixed:
   - Fix fontconfig issue (bsc#1000751) on 32bit systems as well.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-12903=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-devel-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-62.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-62.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-62.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9897.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9898.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9904.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000751
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015422

