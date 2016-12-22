Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3221-1

Rating: important

References: #1012651 #1014298 #1016340

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10013 CVE-2016-10024 CVE-2016-9932



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for xen fixes the following issues:



- A Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during emulation which could have

lead to privilege escalation. (XSA-204, bsc#1016340, CVE-2016-10013)

- CMPXCHG8B emulation failed to ignore operand size override which could

have lead to information disclosure. (XSA-200, bsc#1012651,

CVE-2016-9932)

- PV guests may have been able to mask interrupts causing a Denial of

Service. (XSA-202, bsc#1014298, CVE-2016-10024)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-12905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-12905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-12905=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-devel-4.4.4_12-46.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_12_3.0.101_91-46.1

xen-libs-4.4.4_12-46.1

xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_12-46.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):



xen-4.4.4_12-46.1

xen-doc-html-4.4.4_12-46.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_12-46.1

xen-tools-4.4.4_12-46.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_12_3.0.101_91-46.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_12-46.1

xen-debugsource-4.4.4_12-46.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10013.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10024.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9932.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012651

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014298

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016340



--

