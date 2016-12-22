Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenStack

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder, openstack-glance, and

openstack-nova update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2991-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2991.html

Issue date: 2016-12-21

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openstack-nova, openstack-cinder, and openstack-glance is now

available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch



3. Description:



OpenStack Compute (nova) launches and schedules large networks of virtual

machines, creating a redundant and scalable cloud computing platform.

Compute provides the software, control panels, and APIs required to

orchestrate a cloud, including running virtual machine instances and

controlling access through users and projects.



OpenStack Block Storage (cinder) manages block storage mounting and the

presentation of such mounted block storage to instances. The backend

physical storage can consist of local disks, or Fiber Channel, iSCSI, and

NFS mounts attached to Compute nodes. In addition, Block Storage supports

volume backups, and snapshots for temporary save and restore operations.

Programatic management is available via Block Storage's API.



OpenStack Image Service (glance) provides discovery, registration, and

delivery services for disk and server images. The service provides the

ability to copy or snapshot a server image, and immediately store it away.

Stored images can be used as a template to get new servers up and running

quickly and more consistently than installing a server operating system and

individually configuring additional services.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

openstack-nova (12.0.5), openstack-cinder (7.0.3), openstack-glance

(11.0.1). (BZ#1381466, BZ#1396263)



Security Fix(es):



* A resource vulnerability in the OpenStack Compute (nova), Block Storage

(cinder), and Image (glance) services was found in their use of qemu-img.

An unprivileged user could consume as much as 4 GB of RAM on the compute

host by uploading a malicious image. This flaw could lead possibly to host

out-of-memory errors and negatively affect other running tenant instances.

(CVE-2015-5162)



This issue was discovered by Richard W.M. Jones (Red Hat).



Bug Fix(es):



* There is a known issue with Unicode string handling in the OSProfiler

library. Consequently, the creation of a Block Storage (cinder) snapshot

will fail if it uses non-ASCII characters. With this update, the OSProfiler

library is not loaded unless it is specifically enabled in the cinder

configuration. As a result, the Unicode handling issue in OSProfiler is

still present, and will result in the same failure if OSProfiler is used,

however it will be unlikely to occur in most cinder configurations. A more

in-depth resolution for this issue is not currently in scope. (BZ#1383899)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):



Source:

openstack-cinder-7.0.3-1.el7ost.src.rpm

openstack-glance-11.0.1-6.el7ost.src.rpm

openstack-nova-12.0.5-9.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

openstack-cinder-7.0.3-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-glance-11.0.1-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-api-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-cells-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-cert-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-common-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-compute-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-conductor-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-console-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-network-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-novncproxy-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-objectstore-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-scheduler-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-serialproxy-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-nova-spicehtml5proxy-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-cinder-7.0.3-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-glance-11.0.1-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-nova-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

