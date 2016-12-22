Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenStack

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder, openstack-glance, and
openstack-nova update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2991-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2991.html
Issue date: 2016-12-21
CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openstack-nova, openstack-cinder, and openstack-glance is now
available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch
3. Description:
OpenStack Compute (nova) launches and schedules large networks of virtual
machines, creating a redundant and scalable cloud computing platform.
Compute provides the software, control panels, and APIs required to
orchestrate a cloud, including running virtual machine instances and
controlling access through users and projects.
OpenStack Block Storage (cinder) manages block storage mounting and the
presentation of such mounted block storage to instances. The backend
physical storage can consist of local disks, or Fiber Channel, iSCSI, and
NFS mounts attached to Compute nodes. In addition, Block Storage supports
volume backups, and snapshots for temporary save and restore operations.
Programatic management is available via Block Storage's API.
OpenStack Image Service (glance) provides discovery, registration, and
delivery services for disk and server images. The service provides the
ability to copy or snapshot a server image, and immediately store it away.
Stored images can be used as a template to get new servers up and running
quickly and more consistently than installing a server operating system and
individually configuring additional services.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
openstack-nova (12.0.5), openstack-cinder (7.0.3), openstack-glance
(11.0.1). (BZ#1381466, BZ#1396263)
Security Fix(es):
* A resource vulnerability in the OpenStack Compute (nova), Block Storage
(cinder), and Image (glance) services was found in their use of qemu-img.
An unprivileged user could consume as much as 4 GB of RAM on the compute
host by uploading a malicious image. This flaw could lead possibly to host
out-of-memory errors and negatively affect other running tenant instances.
(CVE-2015-5162)
This issue was discovered by Richard W.M. Jones (Red Hat).
Bug Fix(es):
* There is a known issue with Unicode string handling in the OSProfiler
library. Consequently, the creation of a Block Storage (cinder) snapshot
will fail if it uses non-ASCII characters. With this update, the OSProfiler
library is not loaded unless it is specifically enabled in the cinder
configuration. As a result, the Unicode handling issue in OSProfiler is
still present, and will result in the same failure if OSProfiler is used,
however it will be unlikely to occur in most cinder configurations. A more
in-depth resolution for this issue is not currently in scope. (BZ#1383899)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1268303 - CVE-2015-5162 openstack-nova/glance/cinder: Malicious image may
exhaust resources
1357461 - Incorrect host cpu is given to emulator threads when
cpu_realtime_mask flag is set.
1379385 - Floating IP shows as associated in Nova after deletion[rhos-8.0]
1381466 - rebase to 12.0.5
1381534 - Multi-Ephemeral instance Live Block Migration fails silently
1381965 - [Backport] Block based migration doesn't work for instances that
have a volume attached
1383899 - Can not create cinder snapshot if the description contains non-ascii
code
1385486 - [8.0.z] After upgrading from RHOSP 6 to RHOSP 8 existing instances
fail to start.
1386263 - NetApp Cinder driver: cloning operations are unsuccessful
1387467 - glance image-create owner option not working
1387617 - Can't do image-create for suspended instance booted from volume
[RHOS-8]
1390109 - [tempest] test_delete_attached_volume fails in RHOS8
1396263 - Rebase to 7.0.3
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):
Source:
openstack-cinder-7.0.3-1.el7ost.src.rpm
openstack-glance-11.0.1-6.el7ost.src.rpm
openstack-nova-12.0.5-9.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
openstack-cinder-7.0.3-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-glance-11.0.1-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-api-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-cells-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-cert-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-common-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-compute-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-conductor-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-console-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-network-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-novncproxy-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-objectstore-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-scheduler-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-serialproxy-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-nova-spicehtml5proxy-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-cinder-7.0.3-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-glance-11.0.1-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-nova-12.0.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYWxoXXlSAg2UNWIIRAic+AJ0flE7NcZDWStmz04/AatldiZ7ZzgCeN/3a
c+47Wktos6ch9UQHXpp1IdI=
=Xah4
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
