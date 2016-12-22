Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3222-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:25
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3222-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1015422 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897
                    CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900
                    CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9904
                    CVE-2016-9905
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.6 to fix the following issues:

   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized
     before execution
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating
     DOM subtrees
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events
     and audio elements
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9905: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded
     by SVG images through data URLs
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and
     Firefox ESR 45.6
   * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the
     origin of events

   Please see https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-95/
   for more information.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1880=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1880=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1


