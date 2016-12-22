Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3222-1

Rating: important

References: #1015422

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897

CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900

CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9904

CVE-2016-9905

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.6 to fix the following issues:



* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized

before execution

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating

DOM subtrees

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events

and audio elements

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9905: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded

by SVG images through data URLs

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and

Firefox ESR 45.6

* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the

origin of events



Please see https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-95/

for more information.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1880=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.6.0esr-96.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.6.0esr-96.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9897.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9898.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9904.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015422



