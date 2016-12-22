Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox ______________________________________________________________________________
References: #1000751 #1015422 Cross-References: CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897 CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9904 CVE-2016-9905
An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.6 to fix the following issues:
* MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized before execution * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating DOM subtrees * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events and audio elements * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9905: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded by SVG images through data URLs * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and Firefox ESR 45.6 * MFSA 2016-95/CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the origin of events