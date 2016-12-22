Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 Advanced Mission Critical

(AMC) One-Year Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2998-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2998.html

Issue date: 2016-12-22

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the One-Year notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6.2 Advanced Mission Critical (AMC). This notification applies only

to those customers subscribed to the Advanced Mission Critical (AMC)

channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

Advanced Mission Critical for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 will be retired

as of December 31, 2017, and active support will no longer be provided.

Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including

Critical impact security patches or urgent priority bug fixes, for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6.2 AMC after December 31, 2017. In addition, technical

support through Red Hat's Customer Experience and Engagement will be

limited as described under "non-current minor releases" in the

Knowledge

Base article located at https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this

date.



We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2 to a

more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red

Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to

entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux

release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This erratum contains an updated redhat-release-server package that

provides a copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/"

directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.2.0.7.el6_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-server-6Server-6.2.0.7.el6_2.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYW1TOXlSAg2UNWIIRAno+AJ9SxTMhg3L9yyxeB8tOQPs8ZBY53ACgki7I

vROGBCRNmJtXXC3ixGU46b8=

=mmFC

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

