Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 ELS
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 ELS
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2996-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:31
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
https://access.redhat.com/site/support/policy/updates/errata/
Originalnachricht
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 Extended Life Cycle Support
Three-Month Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2996-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2996.html
Issue date: 2016-12-22
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the Three-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 4 Extended Life Cycle Support Add-On (ELS). This
notification applies only to those customers subscribed to the Extended
Life Cycle Support (ELS) channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AS (v. 4 ELS) - i386, ia64, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ES (v. 4 ELS) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
Extended Life Cycle Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 will be retired
as of March 31, 2017, and active support will no longer be provided.
Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including
Critical impact security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 4 ELS after March 31, 2017. In addition, on-going
technical support through Red Hat's Global Support Services will be limited
as described under "non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base
article located at https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this
date.
We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 to a more
recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red Hat
subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to entitle
any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux release.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/site/support/policy/updates/errata/
4. Solution:
This advisory contains an updated redhat-release package, that provides a
copy of this end of life notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.
5. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AS (v. 4 ELS):
Source:
redhat-release-4AS-10.14.src.rpm
i386:
redhat-release-4AS-10.14.i386.rpm
ia64:
redhat-release-4AS-10.14.ia64.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-4AS-10.14.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ES (v. 4 ELS):
Source:
redhat-release-4ES-10.14.src.rpm
i386:
redhat-release-4ES-10.14.i386.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-4ES-10.14.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/site/support/policy/updates/errata/
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
