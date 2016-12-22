|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in msgpuck
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in msgpuck
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-2d0c8ba781
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9037
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9036
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : msgpuck
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.1.3
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://github.com/rtsisyk/msgpuck
Summary : MsgPack binary serialization library in a self-contained header
Description :
MsgPack is a binary-based efficient object serialization library.
It enables to exchange structured objects between many languages like JSON.
But unlike JSON, it is very fast and small.
msgpuck is very lightweight header-only library designed to be embedded to
your application by the C/C++ compiler. The library is fully documented and
covered by unit tests.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-9036, CVE-2016-9037
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1406682 - CVE-2016-9036 CVE-2016-9037 tarantool: Multiple DoS
vulnerabilities [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406682
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade msgpuck' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|