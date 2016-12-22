|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot
|Name:
|Denial of Service in dovecot
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-bb22a24d3d
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 08:49
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8652
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : dovecot
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 2.2.27
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.dovecot.org/
Summary : Secure imap and pop3 server
Description :
Dovecot is an IMAP server for Linux/UNIX-like systems, written with security
primarily in mind. It also contains a small POP3 server. It supports mail
in either of maildir or mbox formats.
The SQL drivers and authentication plug-ins are in their subpackages.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- Fixed crash in auth process when auth-policy was configured and
authentication
was aborted/failed without a username set. - director: If two users had
different tags but the same hash, the users may have been redirected to the
wrong tag's hosts. - Index files may have been thought incorrectly lost,
causing
"Missing middle file seq=.." to be logged and index rebuild. This
happened more
easily with IMAP hibernation enabled. - Various fixes to restoring state
correctly in un-hibernation. - dovecot.index files were commonly 4 bytes per
email too large. This is because 3 bytes per email were being wasted that could
have been used for IMAP keywords. - Various fixes to handle dovecot.list.index
corruption better. - lib-fts: Fixed assert-crash in address tokenizer with
specific input. - Fixed assert-crash in HTML to text parsing with specific
input
(e.g. for FTS indexing or snippet generation) - doveadm sync -1: Fixed handling
mailbox GUID conflicts. - sdbox, mdbox: Perform full index rebuild if
corruption
is detected inside lib-index, which runs index fsck. - quota: Don't skip
quota
checks when moving mails between different quota roots. - search: Multiple
sequence sets or UID sets in search parameters weren't handled correctly.
They
were incorrectly merged together.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1401025 - CVE-2016-8652 dovecot: Remote crash when auth-policy
component is activated [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401025
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dovecot' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|