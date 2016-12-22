Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot

Name : dovecot

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.2.27

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.dovecot.org/

Summary : Secure imap and pop3 server

Description :

Dovecot is an IMAP server for Linux/UNIX-like systems, written with security

primarily in mind. It also contains a small POP3 server. It supports mail

in either of maildir or mbox formats.



The SQL drivers and authentication plug-ins are in their subpackages.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- Fixed crash in auth process when auth-policy was configured and

authentication

was aborted/failed without a username set. - director: If two users had

different tags but the same hash, the users may have been redirected to the

wrong tag's hosts. - Index files may have been thought incorrectly lost,

causing

"Missing middle file seq=.." to be logged and index rebuild. This

happened more

easily with IMAP hibernation enabled. - Various fixes to restoring state

correctly in un-hibernation. - dovecot.index files were commonly 4 bytes per

email too large. This is because 3 bytes per email were being wasted that could

have been used for IMAP keywords. - Various fixes to handle dovecot.list.index

corruption better. - lib-fts: Fixed assert-crash in address tokenizer with

specific input. - Fixed assert-crash in HTML to text parsing with specific

input

(e.g. for FTS indexing or snippet generation) - doveadm sync -1: Fixed handling

mailbox GUID conflicts. - sdbox, mdbox: Perform full index rebuild if

corruption

is detected inside lib-index, which runs index fsck. - quota: Don't skip

quota

checks when moving mails between different quota roots. - search: Multiple

sequence sets or UID sets in search parameters weren't handled correctly.

They

were incorrectly merged together.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1401025 - CVE-2016-8652 dovecot: Remote crash when auth-policy

component is activated [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401025

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade dovecot' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

