Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in msgpuck

Name : msgpuck

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.1.3

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://github.com/rtsisyk/msgpuck

Summary : MsgPack binary serialization library in a self-contained header

Description :

MsgPack is a binary-based efficient object serialization library.

It enables to exchange structured objects between many languages like JSON.

But unlike JSON, it is very fast and small.



msgpuck is very lightweight header-only library designed to be embedded to

your application by the C/C++ compiler. The library is fully documented and

covered by unit tests.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-9036, CVE-2016-9037

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1406682 - CVE-2016-9036 CVE-2016-9037 tarantool: Multiple DoS

vulnerabilities [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406682

