Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in msgpuck
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in msgpuck
ID: FEDORA-2016-badd014afe
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 08:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9037
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9036

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : msgpuck
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.1.3
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://github.com/rtsisyk/msgpuck
Summary     : MsgPack binary serialization library in a self-contained header
Description :
MsgPack is a binary-based efficient object serialization library.
It enables to exchange structured objects between many languages like JSON.
But unlike JSON, it is very fast and small.

msgpuck is very lightweight header-only library designed to be embedded to
your application by the C/C++ compiler. The library is fully documented and
covered by unit tests.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-9036, CVE-2016-9037
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1406682 - CVE-2016-9036 CVE-2016-9037 tarantool: Multiple DoS
 vulnerabilities [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406682
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade msgpuck' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
